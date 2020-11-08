Thomas Jefferson "TJ" Herring

Thomas Jefferson "TJ" Herring, 82, of New Bern, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

T.J. enjoyed spending time outdoors while playing golf with his buddies and fishing with his wife and friends. He never met a stranger because he enjoyed getting to know everyone he met. T.J. worked as a salesman for over 30 years with Lance. After he retired, he went to work with his second family at Mitchell's Hardware for almost 20 years. He was a member of Bridgeton Free Will Baptist Church and was involved with most of the ministries. T.J. loved his church family and attending church events with them.

T.J. is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Judy Herring; son, Jeff Herring of New Bern, NC; daughter, Kristal Manning of Atlanta, GA; brother, Gene Herring of Kinston, NC; sisters, Julia Thompson of Kinston, NC and Ellen of Kinston; grandson, and Pax McBride of Atlanta, GA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Leatha Herring; daughters, Janice Chichy and Becky Herring; and sisters, Grace Sullivan, Rachel, Ida Mae, and Emma Jones.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1 – 2 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home and the Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 PM. The burial will follow the service at New Bern Memorial. Rev. Jerry Rackley will be officiating the service.

Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



