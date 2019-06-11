Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Jefferson "Jeff" Whitaker. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Queen Street United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Whitaker was born on February 25, 1926 in Shanghai, China where his father was a director of the British American Tobacco Company.

He was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson Whitaker and the late Dorothy Fisher Whitaker. Jeff returned to the United States at the age of 13 after the outbreak of World War II and lived in Richmond, Virginia where he attended St. Christopher's School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1943 and was a survivor of the battle of Iwo Jima in the Pacific.

After returning from military service, he at

He was then employed by Harper and Rowe Publishing Company as an international textbook representative. He retired in 1990. Jeff was an active member of Queen St. United Methodist Church. He served as treasurer for the Homeless Shelter for many years.

He also served as a volunteer at Mary's Kitchen. Jeff enjoyed traveling and he and his wife, Ellen had many memorable trips to different parts of the world including a trip to China in 1994.

Jeff was preceded in death by two wives who were the mothers of his children. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Grainger ""Ellen"" Whitaker of the home; son, Dr. Dane M. Whitaker of San Francisco, CA; daughters, Patricia W. Angell of Boise, ID, Nancy W. Morris of Farmville, VA; Terry Jane Gottleib of Sandy Hook, CT and Anne Bidgood McEwan of Sturbridge, MA; along with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his godson, Patrick A. Chavez.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Dr. Ste 100, Arlington, VA 22203



