DEEP RUN - Thomas Lee Deaver, 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Ina Deaver; sons,Thomas Lee Deaver, Jr. and significant other April, Ronnie Alphin and wife Ruth; daughters, Michelle Deaver Tyndall and husband Wade, Tonya Deaver Christian and husband Bryan, and Wanda Andrews and husband Allen; brother, Gene Deaver; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Gray Branch FWB Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.