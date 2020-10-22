1/
Thomas Lee Deaver
DEEP RUN - Thomas Lee Deaver, 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Ina Deaver; sons,Thomas Lee Deaver, Jr. and significant other April, Ronnie Alphin and wife Ruth; daughters, Michelle Deaver Tyndall and husband Wade, Tonya Deaver Christian and husband Bryan, and Wanda Andrews and husband Allen; brother, Gene Deaver; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Gray Branch FWB Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.

Published in Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gray Branch FWB Church Cemetery
