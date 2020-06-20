Thomas Lee Edwards Jr.
KINSTON - Thomas Lee Edwards Jr., 39, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Viewing will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home. Services will be private.
Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 20, 2020.
