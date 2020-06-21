KINSTON - Thomas Lee Edwards, Jr. (Lee), age 39, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
To assure safety for all, a celebration of life service will be held for the family.
A native of Pitt County, Lee was born April 14, 1981. His parents are Carla and Thomas L. Edwards, Sr.
Lee was a loving father whose favorite times were spent with his daughter Willa. He was a faithful son, brother and friend to many. He loved his family, friends, community, and his dog Hydie. Lee had a big personality, an infectious smile, and an even bigger laugh that could easily be heard across the room. He loved to tell a good story and friends loved listening.
He was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, travel and live music. Lee had a real passion for the outdoors. Some of his happiest times were duck hunting in Hyde County with pets Cloe and Zoe, spending time on Durham Creek, scuba diving and fishing offshore.
Lee graduated from Arendell Parrott Academy in 1999 where he particularly appreciated both history and science. He pursued active careers in agriculture and the family business. When he was younger, Lee was involved in scouting and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He supported Ducks Unlimited, where he was a Lifetime Sponsor. Lee was also a member of Jarvis United Memorial Methodist Church in Greenville.
Survivors include his parents, daughter Willa Ann Edwards, brother Stuart M. Edwards, fiancée Jordan Ward and her two daughters Claire and Ella of Trenton, North Carolina. His uncles and aunts include Merle and Elizabeth Edwards of Ayden North Carolina, John and Mary Gresham and Carl Hartsfield of Greenville, North Carolina, and many special cousins.
The family would like to express its gratitude for all the support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of givers' choice or the Churches for Children Ministry at Jarvis United Memorial Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St. Greenville, North Carolina 27858.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 21, 2020.