KINSTON - Mr. Thomas Ray Rhodes, 65, of 1452 British Road, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Jack Rhodes and his mother Alice Rhodes. Thomas leaves to cherish memory, his sons, Justin Rhodes of the home, and Craig Cahoon (Leane) of Raleigh; his sister, Jackie Rhodes; his two brothers, Gary Rhodes and Ken Rhodes (Donna) all of Kinston; his two grandchildren, Ian Cahoon and Evalyn Grace Cahoon and a host of friends and family.Friends and family will gather together for a memorial service on May 19, 2019 from 3-5PM at 1452 British Road in Kinston. Please keep the family of the Mr. Thomas Rhodes in your prayers during this time of bereavement. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Professional, sympathetic, dignified, compassionate care and service entrusted to R. Swinson Funeral Services.
Published in Free Press on May 18, 2019