Thomas Roosevelt Hill Sr., 89, of 1624 Highland Drive, Washington, N.C. died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Funeral service will be held noon Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Chapman's Chapel FWB Church, 1501 N.C. 118, Vanceboro. Burial will follow in Whitehurst Cemetery in Aurora.

He is survived by six daughters, Linda Hill Wright, Eula Mae Hill, Betty Hill Smith and Essie Hill Haywood, all of New Bern, Debra Elene Hill of Chocowinity and Valerie Hill of Chesapeake, Va.; three brothers, William Hill, Lonnie Hill and James Hill, all of Aurora; two sisters, Velma Hill Brown and Judy Hill, both of Aurora; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild.

Viewing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

Service will be live streaming on Don Brown's Facebook page.

The family requests that if you are not immediate family, please stay in your cars. The burial will be private for the family only. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.





