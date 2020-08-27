Thomas Wayne Anderson Sr. was born April 18, 1958 to the late Erma White Wilson Anderson and Thomas B. Anderson.

He departed this life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care, Kinston.

The Celebration of his life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Visitation will be on from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service.

In addition to his parents Thomas was preceded in death by his oldest sister Brenda Wilson German, and Cousin Pamela Witherspoon.

He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Givens Anderson; four children, Michele Nicole Anderson, Nicholas Jerome Anderson (Shinika Rachelle Sutton), Akeisha Lynette Anderson, and Thomas Wayne Anderson Jr.; five grandchildren, Nicholas DeAndre Sumpter, Jalen Malik Sumpter, Christopher Jackson Blackburn, Mackenzie Jordan Blackburn and Kassie Janae Corbett; one sister: Beverly Anderson Williamson; niece, Teresa (Tete) Anderson; great-nieces, Kayla and Zanya; nephew, Zavion; special cousins, Wanda Kelly (George), Yvette White, Keisha Jackson, Keyanna Goodman, Tyrod Branch, Alfred Cobb (Towauta), Chris Cobb (Tilynn) and Charles Cobb III.

