KINSTON - Thermon Lee Parks Sr., 76, died Sept. 17, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center. Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pearson Park with burial following at 10 a.m. Monday at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Goldsboro.

Survivors include wife, Judith Ann Parks of the home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at R. Swinson Funeral Service, Kinston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store