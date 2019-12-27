Guest Book View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL - Mr. James Timothy "Tim" Potter, age 67, passed away December 24, 2019. Tim was a life-long resident of Snow Hill. He was a graduate of Greene Central High School and attended East Carolina University. Tim was known for his kind heart and willingness to help anyone in need. Tim had an engaging sense of humor and viewed life not as a problem to be solved but an opportunity to be enjoyed. He was very fond of baseball and coached youth and little league baseball teams in Snow Hill. He was a member of Calvary Memorial United Methodist Church and loved music and being in the church choir prior to a decline in health. Tim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons, James Timothy Potter II of the home and Michael Blair Potter (Brandi) of Greensboro; grandchildren, Avery, Lucas, Savannah and Noah. Tim is also survived by his brother, Marcus Potter (Cathy) of Wake Forest; a nephew, Marc Potter (Lynn); and niece, Margaret Potter Watkins (Frank). Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Sunday, December 29th, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with the Reverend Jason Leighton officiating. Interment will follow at St. Barnabas Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Memorial UMC, PO Box 445, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at



