1/1
Timothy Glenn Harris
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINSTON - Timothy Glenn Harris, 66, of Kinston passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, papa, brother and friend. He worked as an industrial electrician and attended Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Trenton.
Tim enjoyed bass fishing with his kids, shopping with his daughters and being with his dogs. He was loved by all and will be missed by many. He never met a stranger and was also willing to help others. He will be remembered as a good friend to all.
He is preceded in death by his parents; William Harris, Sr. and Gaynelle Thompson Harris and a brother Bill Harris.
Tim is survived by his wife; Virginia Harris of the home; two daughters, Rebecca McKinney and husband Samuel, Ayme Harris; three sons, Timothy Harris and wife Megan, Robert Harris and Adam Harris "Baby Boy" and wife Trisha ; two grandchildren, Kailey McKinney and Kaiden McKinney; sister, Teresa Harris ; brother, Randy Harris and wife Janet, Bobby Harris and wife Kay; sister-in law, Brenda Harris.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Dickerson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 pm and burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Grifton.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Garner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Garner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved