KINSTON - Timothy Glenn Harris, 66, of Kinston passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, papa, brother and friend. He worked as an industrial electrician and attended Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Trenton.
Tim enjoyed bass fishing with his kids, shopping with his daughters and being with his dogs. He was loved by all and will be missed by many. He never met a stranger and was also willing to help others. He will be remembered as a good friend to all.
He is preceded in death by his parents; William Harris, Sr. and Gaynelle Thompson Harris and a brother Bill Harris.
Tim is survived by his wife; Virginia Harris of the home; two daughters, Rebecca McKinney and husband Samuel, Ayme Harris; three sons, Timothy Harris and wife Megan, Robert Harris and Adam Harris "Baby Boy" and wife Trisha ; two grandchildren, Kailey McKinney and Kaiden McKinney; sister, Teresa Harris ; brother, Randy Harris and wife Janet, Bobby Harris and wife Kay; sister-in law, Brenda Harris.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Dickerson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 pm and burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Grifton.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com