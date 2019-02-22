MOUNT OLIVE - Timothy Boyette, 55, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Gray Branch Cemetery in Deep Run. Tim is survived by his wife, Kimberly Shults Boyette; sons, Timothy Clayton Boyette and Eric Lynn Boyette; and daughter, Jenny Lynn Boyette; parents, Louise Moody Boyette and Lynwood Boyette; brother, Dennis Boyette and friend Susan Holland; sister, Teresa Boyette Bordeaux and husband Larry; and many special nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at kinston.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Lynn Boyette.
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
Published in Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019