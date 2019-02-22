Timothy Lynn Boyette

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Lynn Boyette.

MOUNT OLIVE - Timothy Boyette, 55, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Gray Branch Cemetery in Deep Run. Tim is survived by his wife, Kimberly Shults Boyette; sons, Timothy Clayton Boyette and Eric Lynn Boyette; and daughter, Jenny Lynn Boyette; parents, Louise Moody Boyette and Lynwood Boyette; brother, Dennis Boyette and friend Susan Holland; sister, Teresa Boyette Bordeaux and husband Larry; and many special nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at kinston.com
Funeral Home
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.