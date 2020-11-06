ROSE HILL - Timothy Paul Grant, born on March 4, 1958, peacefully passed away on November 2, 2020.
Tim is the son of Grace Hart Grant and the late Joseph Grant, Jr. His surviving family includes his daughter, Wendy Grant Hardison and husband, Timothy Hardison; grandson, Trevor Hardison; brother, Donald Grant and wife Teresa Grant; nieces, Dana Grant and Lindsey Garris; nephews, Adam and Seth Garris; sister, Pamela Grant Garris and husband, Donnie Garris.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no services at this time.
