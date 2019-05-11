Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Scott Simmons. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL - Mr. Timothy Scott Simmons, known to most as "Tim," passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. A native of Lenoir County, Tim was born October 5, 1966. Tim completed his post-secondary education earning a BS in Business Administration with concentration in Finance which served him well in his career as a Financial Advisor. A man of many hobbies, he was a good tennis player, an accomplished photographer, a computer guru, and enjoyed singing. All in all, Tim was a jack of all trades. However, his first and most important priorities were God and his family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandy Hardison Simmons of the home; children, Eric S. Simmons and Aubrey M. Simmons, both of Snow Hill; mother, Thelma White Grady of Kinston; father, William B. Simmons of Kinston; sister, Kristi G. Oliver of Kinston; and brothers, Tony W. Simmons and wife Tammy, and Steven B. Simmons and wife Wendy, all of Kinston. A memorial service to remember and celebrate Tim's life will be held 6 PM Monday, May 13, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Community Hospice, 115 Airport Road, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences at

SNOW HILL - Mr. Timothy Scott Simmons, known to most as "Tim," passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. A native of Lenoir County, Tim was born October 5, 1966. Tim completed his post-secondary education earning a BS in Business Administration with concentration in Finance which served him well in his career as a Financial Advisor. A man of many hobbies, he was a good tennis player, an accomplished photographer, a computer guru, and enjoyed singing. All in all, Tim was a jack of all trades. However, his first and most important priorities were God and his family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandy Hardison Simmons of the home; children, Eric S. Simmons and Aubrey M. Simmons, both of Snow Hill; mother, Thelma White Grady of Kinston; father, William B. Simmons of Kinston; sister, Kristi G. Oliver of Kinston; and brothers, Tony W. Simmons and wife Tammy, and Steven B. Simmons and wife Wendy, all of Kinston. A memorial service to remember and celebrate Tim's life will be held 6 PM Monday, May 13, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Community Hospice, 115 Airport Road, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences at ww.taylor-tyson.com Published in Free Press on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close