SNOW HILL - Mr. Timothy Scott Simmons, known to most as "Tim," passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. A native of Lenoir County, Tim was born October 5, 1966. Tim completed his post-secondary education earning a BS in Business Administration with concentration in Finance which served him well in his career as a Financial Advisor. A man of many hobbies, he was a good tennis player, an accomplished photographer, a computer guru, and enjoyed singing. All in all, Tim was a jack of all trades. However, his first and most important priorities were God and his family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandy Hardison Simmons of the home; children, Eric S. Simmons and Aubrey M. Simmons, both of Snow Hill; mother, Thelma White Grady of Kinston; father, William B. Simmons of Kinston; sister, Kristi G. Oliver of Kinston; and brothers, Tony W. Simmons and wife Tammy, and Steven B. Simmons and wife Wendy, all of Kinston. A memorial service to remember and celebrate Tim's life will be held 6 PM Monday, May 13, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Community Hospice, 115 Airport Road, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences at ww.taylor-tyson.com
Published in Free Press on May 11, 2019