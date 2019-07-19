VANCEBORO - Timothy Tyrell Jones, 47, of 110 Mary E. Edwards Drive, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Queen Chapel FWB Church. Burial will follow in the Roberson Family Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. He is survived by his wife, Veronica Yvette Gilliam of the home. The family will receive friends at the residence. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.
Published in Free Press on July 19, 2019