KINSTON - Tina Louise Pridgen-Fulmore, 54, transitioned Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home. She was preceded in death by her Father Jesse Joyner, Grandmother Mary Joyner, and Grandfather John Joyner..

Many cherished and loving memories are left to her mother Annie Joyner-Odom of South Carolina; sisters Anita McIntyre (Clarence) of Raleigh and Deborah Joyner of Maryland; husband Reginald Fulmore of Kinston; daughter Shanice Pridgen-Davis (Alvin) of Durham; son Albert Pridgen Jr. (Brittney) of Charlotte; 4 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held from 3-6 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral services will be 12 PM Sunday July 19, 2020, at Church of Faith and Deliverance. Reverend John Flowers, eulogist. Interment will follow in Southview Cemetery.





