Tommie B. Powell
January 10, 1928 ~ August 21, 2020
Tommie B. Powell, 92, died August 21, 2020 at Wayne UNC Health Care. Born January 10, 1928, he was the son of the late Nick B. and Sadie Casey Powell of Wayne County. He was preceded in death by wives, Shirley White Powell, and Elsie Casey Powell.
He was a retired poultry and row-crop farmer in Wayne County for more than 70 years. He loved poultry husbandry, row crop farming and was blessed to have been able to spend his days doing what he loved. He was a member of Casey's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and always participated in the choir.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Joseph La Pilusa of Gainesville, Virginia; son and daughter-in-law, Henry and Nancy Tyndall Powell of Kinston; granddaughter, Natalie Tyndall Guffey and family of Spartanburg, S.C.; grandson, Prentice Tyndall, Jr. and family of Kinston; and several nieces and nephews.
The family thanks all the caregivers from Christian Caregivers of Goldsboro, neighbors and friends who provided loving care and support for our dad during the past two years.
Due to the risk of coronavirus there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 249, Middlesex, NC 27557, or to the charity of your choice.
Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home is serving the Powell family and online condolences may be directed to www.shumate-faulk.com.

Published in Free Press on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
2873 Us Hwy 117 S
Goldsboro, NC 27530
(919) 734-5441
