KINSTON - Tracy Renee Small, 50, of Kinston, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willard and Thelma Smith and Seth and Maybelle Small.Tracy was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She always had a loving heart and compassion for others. She enjoyed going to the Cow Café Restaurant in New Bern on Fridays and to the Dixie Queen. She liked dancing, country music, coloring, jewelry and shopping. Tracy attended school in Grifton and had special affection for her teachers, Tammy Buck and Marjorie Harris. She attended Grainger Baptist Church and had 35 years of perfect attendance. Tracy is survived by her parents, Durward Hardy Small and Judy Smith Small of Kinston; sister Christy Perone and husband Chris; and nephew, Harrison all of Norwalk, CT. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Aubrey Jones officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Grainger Baptist Church, 3201 Middle Street, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 18, 2020