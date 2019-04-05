PINK HILL - Tracy Strickland, 45, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Pink Hill. Visitation with friends will follow the service. Tracy is survived by her husband, Rob Strickland; sons, Joseph Seaux and Bradley Seaux; daughter, Natasha David and husband Jasper; grandson, Jace David; brother, Jimmy Thompson and sister, Melody Ivey. Tracy was a part of the Boiler Room family and loved her fellow employees and patrons. Online condolences may be sent to pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy S. Strickland.
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
Published in Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019