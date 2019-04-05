Tracy S. Strickland

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy S. Strickland.

PINK HILL - Tracy Strickland, 45, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Pink Hill. Visitation with friends will follow the service. Tracy is survived by her husband, Rob Strickland; sons, Joseph Seaux and Bradley Seaux; daughter, Natasha David and husband Jasper; grandson, Jace David; brother, Jimmy Thompson and sister, Melody Ivey. Tracy was a part of the Boiler Room family and loved her fellow employees and patrons. Online condolences may be sent to pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral Home
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.