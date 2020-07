Tracy Sue Stalnaker McKoy, 51 of 563 Tyree Road, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home.

She is survived by parents, Jackie and Susan Stalnaker of Kinston; one son, Dillon McKoy of Kinston; two brothers, Ted Stalnaker and Tim Stalnaker of Kinston; one sister, Tammy Hoover of Ohio.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



