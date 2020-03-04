LA GRANGE - Travis Jarrette Smith, 37, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Travis was born May 1, 1982 in Wayne County to Wendy Gautier and Terry Dean Smith, Sr. Nothing was better to Travis then being outdoors. He loved working in the yard and took great pride in a job well done. With Travis you never had to wonder where you stood. There were never any gray areas and if you wanted to know you just had to ask him. Big in stature and with an even bigger heart, Travis was always willing to step in and help those in need. Some of Travis's happiest moments were spent at the water. The opportunity to wet a hook and fish always brought a smile. Fresh water or salt water, the nibble of fish on Travis's hook always brought a jolt of excitement. Travis had only one speed and that was wide open. The sound of his Harley and the wind in his face would bring great joy and make the troubles of life blow away. We mourn but hold our precious memories tight. A service to celebrate and remember Travis's life will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Rouse Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Travis is survived by his mother, Wendy Gautier; father, Terry Dean Smith, Sr. and wife, Ann; brother, Terry Dean Smith, Jr. and wife, Rebecca; maternal grandmother, Nellie Faye Price; nephew, Linkin James Smith; and his girlfriend, April Layden. Travis was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Blackman Gautier; and paternal grandparents, Mildred Sheppard Chase and Hugh Jarrett Smith. Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 4, 2020