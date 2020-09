Troy Lee Clark, 70, 2745 Cameron Langston Road, Grifton, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Vidant Hospice Center in Greenville.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 from Pinelawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by two daughters.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. from Robert Swinson, Jr. Chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



