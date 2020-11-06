Trudy Jean Clemons Staton, 60, of 202 Arthur Street, Apt A, Greenville, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Don Brown Funeral Home,, Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery, Winterville.

She is survived by one son, Deon Donnell Clemons of Grimesland; two daughters, Ebonie Clemons of Greenville and Samara Johnson of Winterville; one brother, Jimmy Hardy Jr. of New York; seven sisters, Jacqueline Mabry of Grifton, Peggy Hardy of Simpson, Ethelene Stover and Waverly Daniels, both of Greenville, Janice Howard of Jacksonville, Elaine Powell of Raleigh and Verna Lewis of Philadelphia, Pa.; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be live streaming on Don Brown's Facebook page.

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



