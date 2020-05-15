Tyson Junius Allison, 85, of 1606 Hyman Avenue, Kinston, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St Augustus A.M. Zion Church, with limited persons, invitations only. Interment will follow in Southview Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Janette Taylor Allison of the home.
A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m.
Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 15, 2020