Vanessa Jean Willis, 60, of Seven Springs, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

She was the daughter of Nathan Willis and Vera Willis with 3 sisters Betty Barbour, Linda Hagood and Joyce Godbold. She was the mother of Jonathan Frizzelle and Jason Frizzelle and a loving grandmother of 11 grandkids.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Seven Springs Baptist Church at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



