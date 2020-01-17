Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vann Edward Winfree Jr.. View Sign Service Information Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919)-828-4311 Graveside service 1:00 PM Gethsemane Memorial Gardens 809 W. Gannon Avenue Zebulon , NC View Map Celebration of Life 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM at the home of Jan Lee 3302 Geneva Place Wilson , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WILSON - Vann Edward Winfree, Jr. of Wilson, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at age 87 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with his wife of 60 years by his side. Vann was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather who dedicated his life to his family. Affectionately known by his close friends and family as "Buddy" and to his grandchildren as "PaPa," Vann's life on earth was an amazing journey of hard work, accomplishment, love, and joy. Vann attended North Carolina State College on the GI Bill and graduated in 1954 with a textile engineering degree. Joining the military after college, Vann served his country for four years as a Ranger with 101st Airborne Division of the United States



Dear Buddy, I will love you forever; Dear Dad, thank you. Words cannot express our love for you; Dear PaPa, you were our sunshine, and we will always love and keep you in our hearts.



Vann is survived by his wife, Juanna Winfree; his daughter, Jan Lee and her husband Joel; and his son, Mitchell Winfree and his wife Tracey. Vann is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Zack Lee and his wife Natalie, Jacob Lee, Evan Lee, Bryson Lee, Taylor Winfree, Perry Winfree, and Gray Winfree. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Marguerite Carter and his sister-in-law, Jackie Cole. Vann was preceded in death by his parents, Vann and Myrtle Winfree, and his sister, Florence Averitt. A Graveside Burial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 809 W. Gannon Avenue in Zebulon, at 1pm. The ceremony will be conducted by Vann's nephew, the Reverend Grant Carter, and following the service, the family is hosting a Celebration of Life Reception between the hours of 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at the home of Jan Lee, 3302 Geneva Place in Wilson. All friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be given to Hospice and Palliative Care of Nash General, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Funeral preparations and services are being provided by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC.

