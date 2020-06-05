Vaughn Andrew "Beet" Topping
Vaughn Andre "Beet" Topping, died May 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. Riddick MB Church, Belhaven. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Northside Cemetery.
Please contact family for invitations for the funeral.
Arrangements are by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Farmville.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 5, 2020.
