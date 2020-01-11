Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vendetta Murphy Rouse. View Sign Service Information ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 (252)-566-3116 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 View Map Service 11:00 AM ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEVEN SPRINGS - Vendetta Murphy Rouse, 82, was reunited with her husband in eternity on January 5, 2020. Vendetta was born in Jones County to the late Eddie Murphy and Nancy Nobles Murphy on December 15, 1937. She was preceded in death by Bryce, her husband of nearly 64 years, on June 15, 2019. Vendetta and Bryce were married in 1955 and their love for one another grew a little more each day. They were blessed with three children whom they raised according to God's Word. Though Bryce was the disciplinarian, Vendetta was queen of the castle. Whenever she spoke, everyone listened. A loyal wife and companion, Vendetta supported her husband as he tended the farm. She worked hard at home to take care of the house and make home-cooked meals for her family. No one was a better country cook than Vendetta. She also held a 30-year career as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service. Vendetta was never afraid of hard work. Keeping others in mind, Vendetta was a strong and supporting member of her community. She served many years with the Seven Springs Rescue Squad. Vendetta was talented in so many ways. She and Bryce shared a craft business where he created beautiful wood-workings and she made sewn items. She was a meticulous seamstress. Vendetta's attention to detail flowed over into her yard. She could often be found outside tending to her array of flowers. When a break was needed, Vendetta loved traveling to the mountains and Myrtle Beach. With thousands of Christmas lights, she looked forward to decorating the house and the yard each year to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Though Vendetta loved her children and her hobbies, nothing compared to the joy she found in being a Meme and a Grandma. Whether it was cooking a favorite meal or supporting their hobbies, she always knew just what to do to show her grandchildren how much she loved them. They will long remember the precious times shared together around the table or the Christmas tree. A service to celebrate and remember Vendetta's life will be held at Rouse Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Rouse Family Cemetery. Vendetta is survived by her three children, Eddie Walker "Ed" Rouse and wife Diane, Cindy Rouse Blizzard, and Gregory Quinton Rouse and wife Brandy; seven grandchildren, E.J., Chad, James Earl, Justin, Quinton, Christopher, and Amanda; five great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Essie Dell White, Linwood Murphy, and Doug Murphy. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Edward, and four siblings, Bob Murphy, Blue Murphy, Chilton Murphy, and Rosette Johnson. Online condolences may be expressed at



