The clock of life is wound but once and no man has the power to tell just when the hands will stop at late or early hour. For Dr. Vergial Lee Smith Webb, God in His infinite wisdom and divine love, set the clock-of-life on May 10, 1923 and stopped the hands early on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home. In addition to her parents, Purly Dandy "PD" Smith and Erma Clark Smith, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Webb; and siblings, Ellen Pearl, Annette and Erma L.
Dr. Webb, a Kinston native, affectionately called "Vergie Lee" or "Aunt Vergil", grew up under the loving and caring eyes of her parents who laid a Christian foundation upon which she built her life. She joined First Missionary Baptist Church at an early age, attended Sunday School, sang in the youth choir and following in her parents' musical footsteps, played for the junior and senior adult choirs.
Dr. Webb attended Lincoln City Elementary School, Tower Hill Intermediate School and Adkin High School. Upon graduation, she left Kinston to matriculate at Winston Salem's Teachers College (Winston-Salem State University) for her baccalaureate degree in Elementary Education. She continued her ambitious educational pursuit earning a master's degree at Columbia University, New York and a doctorate in Elementary Education from Indiana University, Indianapolis, Indiana. Additionally, she received a professional diploma in Supervision of Student-Teacher at Columbia University. She pursued post-doctoral studies in humanities and social sciences at San Francisco State University and in Soviet-American Comparative Education at the University of New Mexico. She has published and traveled throughout the major countries of the world.
Dr. Webb's stellar credentials enabled her to pursue a career as a public-school teacher beginning at New Hope School, Rutherford, NC, Pamlico Training School in Bayboro, NC and Adkin High School at home, in Kinston, NC. While at Adkin, she combined her role as a teacher with her musical academics and directed the Adkin School Glee Club. She extended her talent for music to the Kinston community by teaching piano lessons and playing for local church choirs. Later, Dr. Webb's educational goals spiraled to higher grounds where she became a college professor both at Virginia State College, Ettrick, VA and the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming. In 1966, Dr. Webb launched a final and distinguished career in the Dept. of Elementary Education at Morgan State University. Over the next 30 years she held numerous academic and administrative positions including Active Dean of the School of Education, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Teacher Education in the School of Education and Chairwoman of the Dept. of Elementary Education and Reading. Dr. Webb also served as member of national and state evaluation boards as a consultant, judge, and team leader. She worked tirelessly and fervently and was known for her uncompromising integrity and stalwart insistence upon highest academic standards. She led Morgan through five successful accreditation visits by the National Council for Association and Teacher Education and the Maryland State Dept. of Education. Through her efforts, Morgan School of Education produced some of the most outstanding teachers and school administrators in the country. Upon thirty years of tenure at Morgan she was honored as professor emeritus and a teacher Center is named for her.
Local honors given to Dr. Webb for her achievement and accomplishments were "Dr. Vergial Smith Webb Day" May 10, 2018 by Don Hardy, Mayor; "Honorary Letter", NC House of Representative, May 26, 2018 by Former Rep. George W. Graham; and a Proclamation for her exceptional accomplishments in teaching, leadership and scholarship, by Ms. Felicia Solomon, Mayor Pro-Tem on May 26, 2018 for Don Hardy, Mayor.
Dr. Webb was a member of several professional associations and social groups including Delta Sigma Theta Inc., The Links Inc., and The Moles Inc. She was cited at an annual meeting of the Forty-eighth Moles Conclave for her many contributions to the Moles. She is the composer of the Moles National Song and has served in several other leadership capacities including eight years of service as National Vice President and President.
Bereft at her passing are devoted nieces; Brenda Harriel, Baltimore, MD, Ellen Lyvonne Dembry of Holbrook, NY and Burnell Velasco of Columbia, SC; great nieces; Dr. Holley Harriel of Cranston, RI and Lee Annette Kelly "Bunny" of Baltimore, MD; great nephew; Rodney Velasco, Brooklyn, NY; treasured friends; Dr. and Mrs. Earl Richardson of Salisbury, MD, Rev. Russell Rouse and Mrs. Dorothy McFalls, Kinston, NC; Lincoln City neighbor; William A. Lawson, Sr. Kinston, NC; numerous precious caregivers, neighbors and friends.
A public viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 3rd from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. The service to celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Webb will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, Dec. 4th at Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home, 500 E. Blount Street, Kinston, NC with Reverend Larry Newkirk, officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. DUE TO COVID-19, MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY WITH LIMITED ATTENDANCE. Visit Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home website for online condolences (www.albritton-carraway.com
).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morgan State University Foundation, 1700 E. Cole Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21251 or First Missionary Baptist Church Music Department, PO Box 537, Kinston, NC 28502.
Professional services are entrusted to Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.