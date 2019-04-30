KINSTON - Vertrina Garner Miller, 64 of 2803 Graham Drive, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral service will be held at 2 pm. Tuesday, April 30, at Church of Faith & Deliverance. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Jasper Miller of the home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 29, from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019