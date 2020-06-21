Vicky Sasser
LA GRANGE - Vicky Sasser, 58, of La Grange passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. She lost her tough battle with cancer surrounded by family in her home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Lou Winbourne of Wilson.
She is survived by her husband Billy and son Trey of La Grange; father Jack Felton and wife Char of Macon, Georgia; sister Melissa Keen and husband Kenneth of Wilson; brother William " Mickey" Felton of Wilson; and sister April Shepherd and husband Jonathan of Sandersville, Georgia.
Vicky worked part-time at the Beauty Box in downtown Kinston, and she loved being around all the people she encountered. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed being at home making sure the inside and out was spotless. She took very good care of her lawn, and flower and vegetable gardens, all while entertaining her dog, Gremlin. She always made sure her family was well taken care of. She was a great friend to all her knew her. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.


Published in Free Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
