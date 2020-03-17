KINSTON - Victoria H. Black, 58, of Kinston passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis John Black; sister, Cindy Wallace Sandy; mother, Pauline Kellis Wallace and father, Henry William Wallace. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Elizabeth Pauline Black and wife Kristen Fordham Black, of Kinston; son, Jaiden Alexander Thiede and girlfriend Haleigh Alexus Judkins, of Kinston; and special friends, Marlon Eugene Bester, Emily Faye Hill and Lee Alexander McLeod.A memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's request due to the concerns for the health of the public. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 17, 2020