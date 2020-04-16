Vincent B. Brown passed into glory on March 31, 2020, with the love of his family and God. He was preceded in death by his parent, Gabriel Brown and Alice "Vicki" Parr; and five brothers, James, LaSalle, Alfie, Cecil and Gaziel Brown. Surviving is his sister, Gurzel Breezy (Steve) of England; four children, Larry Brown (Danite), Donna Brown, Sanrose Shaw (Melvin), and Vincent B. Brown (Clarissa); four step-children, Ronald Rueger (Amy), Ivory R. Adams, Noah Adams (Sherry), and Tracy Adams (Elizabeth) by his wife, Barbara Jean Brown of over thirty years; 30 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews in the United States, Canada, England and Jamaica. He leaves a host of friends in Kinston and Living Water Church of God in Syracuse, NY. A private burial will be held Thursday, April 16 at 1679 Rolling Hill Road in Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 16, 2020