Free Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Jackson Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Jackson Jones Obituary
KINSTON - Vincent Jackson Jones, 90, peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on April 6, 2020, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home – Kinston. Vince was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. His love for his immediate and extended family was always unconditional. He was a devoted member of Queen Street United Methodist Church, where he served as lead usher for many years. He loved all sports but had a special love for baseball. In 2012, he was inducted into the Lenoir County Sports Hall of Fame as a Grainger High School baseball pitcher. He loved teaching baseball to young men and coached two Little League State Championship teams with his late brother, Barry. As President of the Lenoir County 16-18-year-old Babe Ruth Baseball League, he helped bring the Senior Babe Ruth World Series to Kinston in 1976. Left to cherish his memory are wife of 66 years, Jackie Jones; children, Rob Jones and wife, Joan, Bill Jones and wife, Rachel, Paula Heath and husband, Bill; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. The Jones Family would like to thank the staff of the North Carolina State Veterans Home – Kinston for their outstanding care of our father for almost four years. In addition, we would like to thank Mrs. Hilda Hill for her loving care for both of our parents in recent years. A private burial will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Queen Street United Methodist Church, PO Box 508, Kinston, NC 28502. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now