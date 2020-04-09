|
KINSTON - Vincent Jackson Jones, 90, peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on April 6, 2020, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home – Kinston. Vince was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. His love for his immediate and extended family was always unconditional. He was a devoted member of Queen Street United Methodist Church, where he served as lead usher for many years. He loved all sports but had a special love for baseball. In 2012, he was inducted into the Lenoir County Sports Hall of Fame as a Grainger High School baseball pitcher. He loved teaching baseball to young men and coached two Little League State Championship teams with his late brother, Barry. As President of the Lenoir County 16-18-year-old Babe Ruth Baseball League, he helped bring the Senior Babe Ruth World Series to Kinston in 1976. Left to cherish his memory are wife of 66 years, Jackie Jones; children, Rob Jones and wife, Joan, Bill Jones and wife, Rachel, Paula Heath and husband, Bill; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. The Jones Family would like to thank the staff of the North Carolina State Veterans Home – Kinston for their outstanding care of our father for almost four years. In addition, we would like to thank Mrs. Hilda Hill for her loving care for both of our parents in recent years. A private burial will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Queen Street United Methodist Church, PO Box 508, Kinston, NC 28502. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020