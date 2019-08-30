DEEP RUN - Viny Grace Potter, 87, of Deep Run, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Vidant Duplin.
She is survived by her sons, Martin Steve Potter and wife Kay, and Dannie Lee Potter and wife Nulette; five grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Albertson Ward. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at the Lee Cemetery in Deep Run.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 30, 2019