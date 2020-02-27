RICHLANDS - Virginia Dare Futral Minor, 77, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehab Center, Snow Hill. The funeral will be held at ?? Friday, Feb. 28, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Richlands. Burial will follow at the Futral Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence. Survivors include son, Gene Minor and Donna Archuleta of Kinston and Diane Thomas of Richlands. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Richlands.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020