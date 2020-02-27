Virginia Dare Futral Minor

Service Information
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC
28574
(910)-324-5045
Obituary
Send Flowers

RICHLANDS - Virginia Dare Futral Minor, 77, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehab Center, Snow Hill. The funeral will be held at ?? Friday, Feb. 28, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Richlands. Burial will follow at the Futral Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence. Survivors include son, Gene Minor and Donna Archuleta of Kinston and Diane Thomas of Richlands. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Richlands.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.