Virginia Rountree Rowe

Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC
28513
(252)-746-3133
AYDEN - Virginia Rountree Rowe, 96, of 4571 Lee Street, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Grifton Chapel Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, 502 Main Street, Grifton. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton.
Viewing will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home, 497 Second Street, Ayden. The family will assemble at the funeral home on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 7, 2019
