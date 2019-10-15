Virginia Steppe Reason, 89, formerly of Kinston, completed her earthly journey on Friday, October 11, 2019. She spent the last two years at Carillon Memory Care facility in Wake Forest. A memorial service will be held at Eagles Baptist Church in Crisp/Macclesfield, NC, her home church, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A graveside memorial service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Reason. She is survived by her children, Emma Reason Moore (Billy), Jim Reason (Karine) and Linda Reason Riggs (Allen). She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 15, 2019