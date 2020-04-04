Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. David Wilkins. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL- Mr. William David Wilkins, age 77, passed away Thursday morning April 2, 2020, at his residence. A native of Greene County, he was born March 27, 1943, the son of Leon Wilbert Wilkins and Naomi Grant Wilkins. A plumber by trade and vocation, he founded and operated David Wilkins Plumbing until his retirement. David was an avid golfer and loved fishing with a fly rod; these pastimes filled much of his retirement years. David was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and proudly professed both his devotion and love of the Lord. A consummate husband and family man, he cherished providing for his family and leading by example of love, devotion and hard work. His surviving family includes his wife, Carolyn Webb Wilkins of the home; son, Tony Wilkins and wife Fran, of Snow Hill; daughter, Kim Wilkins of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Daniel McCullough and husband Victor, Sarenna Gurganus and husband Ryan, Justine McCullough, Bethany Farris and husband Dan, David Wilkins and wife Rebecca, Salina Campbell, Debbie Wilkins, Miracle Rye and Alexander Moss; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred W. Sessoms of Kinston, Shirley W. Gray of Snow Hill, and Linda Wilkins of Wilmington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Wilkins. A private graveside service will be held for the family at the Snow Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 705 SE Second Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences may be sent to SNOW HILL- Mr. William David Wilkins, age 77, passed away Thursday morning April 2, 2020, at his residence. A native of Greene County, he was born March 27, 1943, the son of Leon Wilbert Wilkins and Naomi Grant Wilkins. A plumber by trade and vocation, he founded and operated David Wilkins Plumbing until his retirement. David was an avid golfer and loved fishing with a fly rod; these pastimes filled much of his retirement years. David was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and proudly professed both his devotion and love of the Lord. A consummate husband and family man, he cherished providing for his family and leading by example of love, devotion and hard work. His surviving family includes his wife, Carolyn Webb Wilkins of the home; son, Tony Wilkins and wife Fran, of Snow Hill; daughter, Kim Wilkins of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Daniel McCullough and husband Victor, Sarenna Gurganus and husband Ryan, Justine McCullough, Bethany Farris and husband Dan, David Wilkins and wife Rebecca, Salina Campbell, Debbie Wilkins, Miracle Rye and Alexander Moss; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred W. Sessoms of Kinston, Shirley W. Gray of Snow Hill, and Linda Wilkins of Wilmington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Wilkins. A private graveside service will be held for the family at the Snow Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 705 SE Second Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences may be sent to www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Published in Free Press on Apr. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close