Wade H. Whaley, 74, of Grifton, passed away at home on April 26, 2019. Wade was born in Lenoir Co., NC on March 22, 1945 to Henry Harding and Thelma Jones Whaley. He spent his career in the construction industry and was a self-employed contractor. He and his wife owned and operated Whaley Contractors Inc. for over 30 years. Wade also owned several other businesses including Whaley Equipment Co., Grifton Body Shop and J &W Auto Sales. He was a former president of Land Improvement Contractors of America. In his spare time he enjoyed all types of racing from Round Track to Drag Strip. He was also a member of the NDRA.

Wade was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mrs. Patricia Whaley, both parents and two sisters, Brenda Beaman and Judi Brighurst. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his two children, Michael Whaley and wife, Missy, of Grifton and Karen Bellush and husband, Kevin, of Summerville, SC; three special grandchildren, Cameron Whaley, Jaden Bellush and Brodi Bellush; one sister, Renee Foley and husband, John; a brother-in-law, Wayne Beaman and wife, Shirley and many other loving family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Funeral Service will be held on Monday April 29th at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Estates-Grifton. Flowers are welcome or you can consider sending memorial contributions to the . You may send online condolences to

