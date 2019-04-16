LA GRANGE - Walter E. Rouse, 79, of 210 N. Center St., died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Taylors Chapel FWB Church in La Grange. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday one hour prior to the service. He is survived by his wife, Ernestine Moye-Rouse of the home. Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019