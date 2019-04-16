Walter E. Rouse

Obituary

LA GRANGE - Walter E. Rouse, 79, of 210 N. Center St., died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Taylors Chapel FWB Church in La Grange. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday one hour prior to the service. He is survived by his wife, Ernestine Moye-Rouse of the home. Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.