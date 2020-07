Walter Rex "Ricky" Herring Jr., 56, of Kinston passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Healthcare."Ricky" was preceded in death by his father, Walter Rex Herring Sr.; grandparents, David and Essie Peyton; stepdad, Milton Grant; uncle, David Earl "Pork Chop" Peyton Sr.; and aunt, Brenda Harper.Left to cherish "Ricky's" memory is his mother, Linda Grant of the home; his sons, Walter Rex "Ricky" Herring III and Keith Leon Herring; his sister, Anita Herring Conklin of Kinston; his brother, David Vance Herring and wife Missy of Kinston; his nieces, Rinna and Reece Conklin; and his nephew, Peyton Herring.The family wishes to offer a heartfelt thank you to special Nurses, Jodi and Elizabeth.A memorial service will be held at the home, 2511 Everett Drive, Kinston, NC 28504 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with Evangelist Sue Holder officiating.Condolences may be left at garnerfuneralhome.com. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.