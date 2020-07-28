1/
Walter Herring Jr.
Walter Rex "Ricky" Herring Jr., 56, of Kinston passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at UNC Lenoir Healthcare.
"Ricky" was preceded in death by his father, Walter Rex Herring Sr.; grandparents, David and Essie Peyton; stepdad, Milton Grant; uncle, David Earl "Pork Chop" Peyton Sr.; and aunt, Brenda Harper.
Left to cherish "Ricky's" memory is his mother, Linda Grant of the home; his sons, Walter Rex "Ricky" Herring III and Keith Leon Herring; his sister, Anita Herring Conklin of Kinston; his brother, David Vance Herring and wife Missy of Kinston; his nieces, Rinna and Reece Conklin; and his nephew, Peyton Herring.
The family wishes to offer a heartfelt thank you to special Nurses, Jodi and Elizabeth.
A memorial service will be held at the home, 2511 Everett Drive, Kinston, NC 28504 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with Evangelist Sue Holder officiating.
Condolences may be left at garnerfuneralhome.com.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in Free Press on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garner Funeral Home
590 Hay’s Mill Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 832-2278
