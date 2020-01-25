KINSTON - Walter Jarvis West, 73, of Kinston passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Harmony Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Earl Rouse, Sr. and Magnolia Parrish Rouse and brother, Seth Lee West, Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Maggie Lee Rouse Hawkins and husband Joe, of Dover and Pauline Rouse Stroud of Farmville; brothers, Clifton Earl Rouse, Jr. and wife Teresa, of Kinston; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church, 1003 W. New Bern Road in Kinston. Funeral service will follow the visitation with Pastor Cody Mansfield officiating. Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Westview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 25, 2020