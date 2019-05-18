DEEP RUN - Walter Jasper "Jack" Gray, 97, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 17th, 2019. His devotion to his family and the gospel of Jesus Christ were sustaining factors in his life. Jasper was born to the late Walter Jarvis and Susan Alice (Jackson) Gray in Kinston, NC on December 1st, 1921. "Jack" will be remembered by many as a long-time textile foreman, but those blessed to spend much time with him will speak of his love for his church, the Woodington Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His smile lit up the room, while his strong will could move mountains. If the outfield lights at Grainger Stadium were on you could often find him intently watching his beloved baseball. Jasper is survived by his wife Stella; children, Maxine (Bobby) Jackson, Forrest (Sandra) Gray, Susan (Leroy) Stroud, Andra Gray and Galen Gray, and step-daughter, Felicia (Jeff) Hussey; as well as 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation will be Sunday, May 19th, 2019, from 5PM-7PM at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, May 20th, at 11 AM at the Woodington Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 18, 2019