Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc 1056 N Nc Hwy 11 Pink Hill , NC 28572 (252)-568-3184 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc 1056 N Nc Hwy 11 Pink Hill , NC 28572 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Woodington Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Send Flowers Obituary

DEEP RUN - Walter Jasper "Jack" Gray, 97, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 17th, 2019. His devotion to his family and the gospel of Jesus Christ were sustaining factors in his life. Jasper was born to the late Walter Jarvis and Susan Alice (Jackson) Gray in Kinston, NC on December 1st, 1921. "Jack" will be remembered by many as a long-time textile foreman, but those blessed to spend much time with him will speak of his love for his church, the Woodington Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His smile lit up the room, while his strong will could move mountains. If the outfield lights at Grainger Stadium were on you could often find him intently watching his beloved baseball. Jasper is survived by his wife Stella; children, Maxine (Bobby) Jackson, Forrest (Sandra) Gray, Susan (Leroy) Stroud, Andra Gray and Galen Gray, and step-daughter, Felicia (Jeff) Hussey; as well as 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation will be Sunday, May 19th, 2019, from 5PM-7PM at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, May 20th, at 11 AM at the Woodington Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. DEEP RUN - Walter Jasper "Jack" Gray, 97, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 17th, 2019. His devotion to his family and the gospel of Jesus Christ were sustaining factors in his life. Jasper was born to the late Walter Jarvis and Susan Alice (Jackson) Gray in Kinston, NC on December 1st, 1921. "Jack" will be remembered by many as a long-time textile foreman, but those blessed to spend much time with him will speak of his love for his church, the Woodington Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His smile lit up the room, while his strong will could move mountains. If the outfield lights at Grainger Stadium were on you could often find him intently watching his beloved baseball. Jasper is survived by his wife Stella; children, Maxine (Bobby) Jackson, Forrest (Sandra) Gray, Susan (Leroy) Stroud, Andra Gray and Galen Gray, and step-daughter, Felicia (Jeff) Hussey; as well as 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation will be Sunday, May 19th, 2019, from 5PM-7PM at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, May 20th, at 11 AM at the Woodington Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. Published in Free Press on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close