KINSTON - Walter Jean Mumford, 60, of 511 N., Queen St., died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home. A private funeral for immediate family only will be held at noon on Saturday, March 21, at the Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Southview Cemetery. He is survived by his siblings. Viewing will be Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends will be received at 2404 Old Bridge Road. Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 20, 2020