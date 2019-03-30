LA GRANGE - Walter L. Parks, 79, of 611 N. Forbes St., died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Old Mill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 30, 2019