1/
Walter O'Neal "Jack" White Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRIFTON - Mr. Walter O'Neal "Jack" White Sr., 84, passed away on September 7, 2020 surrounded by family.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 6:30 pm at Farmer Funeral Sevice-Ayden. Interment will be private.
Jack was born on November 19, 1935 in Craven Co., to Hazel Moore and Walter Thomas White. Jack served in the U.S. Army in the Far East Command. Jack worked a number of years prior to becoming an Instructor at Lenoir Community College, where he retired after having been employed for 29 years. He enjoyed hearing of success and employment improvement of his past students. Jack was a member of Grifton First Baptist Church where he served as Deacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray White.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty Eborn White, of the home; daughters, Rhonda Jones, of Greenville and Kay Wingate, of Grifton; Sons, Walter "Neal" White Jr. and wife, Angela, of Winterville and Reginald "Reggie", of Raleigh; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia "Pat" Hudson and husband, Carlton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 – 6:30pm at the funeral home.
Please consider memorial contributions to the Grifton Rescue Squad, 535 Queen Street, Grifton, NC 28530 or Baptist Children's Home of NC, Kennedy House, 2557 Cedar Dell Lane, Kinston, NC 28504
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro, NC.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkerson Funeral Home
608 Farm Life Avenue
Vanceboro, NC 28586
(252) 244-0770
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved