FT. BARNWELL - Walton "Tommy" Lester Jones, Jr., 72, of Ft. Barnwell passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Walton Lester Jones, Sr. and Neppie Davis Jones and brother, James Ashley Jones. In 1979 Tommy became owner and operator of Jones Clover Farm later renamed Jones Grocery from 1979 until 2001. In 2004 to present he owned and operated Parrott's General Store in Kinston, North Carolina. Tommy loved interacting with his customers and enjoyed being self-employed. Since he retired in 2017, he could be found in Jones Grocery drinking coffee and eating breakfast with good friends Kenny K, Bud, BK, and Donald. Then later in the day he could be found at Parrott's hanging out with Junior and many other friends. He loved spending time with his family and most especially, his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Vickie Heath Jones of the home; daughter, Tonya Jones Cannon of Ft. Barnwell; son, Walton Ashley Jones and wife Jaime, of Ft. Barnwell; grandchildren, Taylor Cannon, Garrett Cannon, Ashlen Jones and Evan Jones; sisters, Jeannie Heath of New Bern, Yolanda Olsen of Wake Forrest and Brenda Witherington of Jacksonville; and brother, Roger Jones of Greenville.Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Reese Blanchett. Burial will be held following the funeral service at the family cemetery located at the family home. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 4, 2019