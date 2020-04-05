SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Warren Odell Ganues was born on January 26, 1963 in Kinston, North Carolina to parents, Theodore and Esther Ganues. He passed away on March 22, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. After 22 years of service, Warren retired as a United States Army Ranger and worked as an IT specialist at NSA through COMSO. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed playing the Stock Market. Warren was the life of the party with the brightest smile. His deep love for his family showed in all that he did. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Esther Ganues. He is survived by his loving wife, Tanja Ganues; son, Warren Odell Ganues, Jr.; daughters, Felicia Ganues and Selena Ganues; granddaughter, Faith Ganues; brothers, Larry Frazier, Earl Frazier and Maurice Ganues; sister, Francine Grady; as well as countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins in New York and Arapahoe, North Carolina. A private visitation will be held at Schertz Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 5, 2020