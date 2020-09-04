KINSTON - Wayne Carrol Peede, 75, of Winterville passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Tanglewood Church of God in Kinston. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Dail and Rufus Peede; wife, Charlene Peede; brother, Lawrence Peede; and brother-in-law, James Thurman.
He is survived by his son Wayne Peede and wife Caroline of Winterville; his daughter Anne Britt and husband Joe of Greensboro; his brother Robert Peede and wife Virginia of Kinston; his sister-in-law Estelle Peede of Ft. Barnwell, NC; granddaughters Adra and Leah Britt of Greensboro; and grandson Christian Peede of Winterville; brother-in-law David Thurman and wife Micki of Wilson; brother-in-law Glenn Thurman and wife Beth of Gastonia; and sister-in-law Margie Thurman of Kinston; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to his caregivers of With His Strength Caregiving; Antoinette Moore, Kenya Mcphail, Si'nia Mcphail and Valerie Strayhorn, as well as his hospice nurses. You are all very special people and are called for a very special purpose.
He served in the Vietnam War with the United States Navy from 1968-1972. He worked in sales for Shepherd Electric Supply Company in Kinston for many years.
Funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Tanglewood Church of God, Kinston, NC with Visitation to follow. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m at Westview Cemetery in Kinston, NC. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be practiced, and masks will be required. Online condolences may be sent to www.howardandcarter.com.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
